Cyclists pass by a message of support for NHS workers on a screen in Piccadilly Circus, London, on April 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Queen cancels birthday gun salute as Britain’s death toll crosses 15,000
- With 114,200 infections and 15,400 deaths, the queen ‘did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances’, her spokesperson said
- Meanwhile, the UK’s largest representative body for care homes has warned the number of Covid-19 casualties could be five times higher than official estimates
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
