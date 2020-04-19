Migrants chant slogans at their windows during a protest at the Hal Far detention centre in Birzebbuga, Malta. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Europe

Malta’s prime minister says he is ‘under investigation’ for migrant deaths

  • Monitors of Mediterranean crossings said five people died and seven others went missing while their boat was in distress off Malta’s coast this week
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:38am, 19 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrants chant slogans at their windows during a protest at the Hal Far detention centre in Birzebbuga, Malta. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE