In Germany there is no universal requirement to wear protective face masks but instead a strong recommendation to do so. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Germany eyes some normality after bringing coronavirus outbreak ‘under control’

  • World’s fourth largest economy has emerged as a leader among European nations in the fight against the pandemic
  • On Monday, thousands of shops in Germany can reopen, followed by schools next month
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Erik Kirschbaum
Erik Kirschbaum

Updated: 6:35pm, 19 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In Germany there is no universal requirement to wear protective face masks but instead a strong recommendation to do so. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE