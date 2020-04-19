In Germany there is no universal requirement to wear protective face masks but instead a strong recommendation to do so. Photo: Reuters
Germany eyes some normality after bringing coronavirus outbreak ‘under control’
- World’s fourth largest economy has emerged as a leader among European nations in the fight against the pandemic
- On Monday, thousands of shops in Germany can reopen, followed by schools next month
