Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, has raised millions of pounds for health workers by walking around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Prince Harry congratulates Captain Tom Moore, 99, after he raises millions for UK health service

  • The World War II veteran set himself the target of walking around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30
  • He has raised over 25 million pounds for the country’s health service as it battles the Covid-19 outbreak
Updated: 10:35pm, 19 Apr, 2020

