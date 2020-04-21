Bavaria cancelled Germany’s giant beer festival Oktoberfest this year, the first time the major event has been called of since World War II. Photo: AFP
Germany’s Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus
- The Oktoberfest, first celebrated in 1810, is one of the world’s biggest folk festivals
- Germany has banned large public gatherings until at least the end of August
