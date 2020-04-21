Bavaria cancelled Germany’s giant beer festival Oktoberfest this year, the first time the major event has been called of since World War II. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Germany’s Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus

  • The Oktoberfest, first celebrated in 1810, is one of the world’s biggest folk festivals
  • Germany has banned large public gatherings until at least the end of August
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
DPA
DPA

Updated: 4:54pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bavaria cancelled Germany’s giant beer festival Oktoberfest this year, the first time the major event has been called of since World War II. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE