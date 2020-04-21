Britain's Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 94th birthday on Tuesday with her husband Prince Philip in Windsor. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates 94th birthday in lockdown in Windsor Castle
- The British monarch felt it was inappropriate to have the customary ceremonial gun salutes due to the Covid-19 lockdown
- She sent her condolences to the families of the victims of Canada’s worst mass shooting
