Dutch teens cheer on their schooner Wylde Swan after sailing home from the Caribbean across the Atlantic. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Dutch schoolchildren stranded on ship in Caribbean return home after transatlantic crossing
- The children, ages 14 to 17, watched over by 12 experienced crew members and three teachers, were on an educational cruise of the Caribbean
- Instead of flying back from Cuba as originally planned, the crew and students stocked up on supplies and warm clothes for a five-week voyage
