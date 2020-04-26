Dutch teens cheer on their schooner Wylde Swan after sailing home from the Caribbean across the Atlantic. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Dutch schoolchildren stranded on ship in Caribbean return home after transatlantic crossing

  • The children, ages 14 to 17, watched over by 12 experienced crew members and three teachers, were on an educational cruise of the Caribbean
  • Instead of flying back from Cuba as originally planned, the crew and students stocked up on supplies and warm clothes for a five-week voyage
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:20pm, 26 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dutch teens cheer on their schooner Wylde Swan after sailing home from the Caribbean across the Atlantic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE