British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
British PM Boris Johnson returns to work after recovering from coronavirus
- Johnson spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, later admitting in a video message after he was discharged that things ‘could have gone either way’
- His government has faced increasing criticism over its response to the pandemic, as the death toll in Britain climbed to among the highest in the world
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg