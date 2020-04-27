British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
British PM Boris Johnson returns to work after recovering from coronavirus

  • Johnson spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, later admitting in a video message after he was discharged that things ‘could have gone either way’
  • His government has faced increasing criticism over its response to the pandemic, as the death toll in Britain climbed to among the highest in the world
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:33pm, 27 Apr, 2020

