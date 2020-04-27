Aa woman sings on her decorated balcony during the annual traditional April Fair in Seville, Spain. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Europe takes cautious first steps to reopening amid threat of new outbreaks
- More nations in Europe are making plans to partly reopen their economies as infections and deaths decline
- Europe has been hit hard by Covid-19 and is bracing for the worst recession in living memory
