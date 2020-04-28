Members of the French parliament wearing face masks while listening to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. Photo: AP
France announces gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions but football and rugby must wait to resume
- French restaurants and cafes may be allowed to reopen from June 2, and pupils can start returning to school from May 11 but with strict rules
- However, public events of more than 5,000 people are outlawed until September and working from home is encouraged for three more week
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
