Coronavirus: Belgians urged to eat more fries to save national potato industry
- Sector faces US$135.5 million loss as closed restaurants, bars and frites stands lead to hundreds of tonnes of surplus spuds
- Belgians, who also lay claim to invention of French fries, usually eat more than 40kg of potatoes at home each year
Belgian friterie manager Pascal Vandersteengen hands a bag to a customer in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: AP