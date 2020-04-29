A jogger exercises at Gallions Point Marina with a British Airways plane parked at London City Airport in the background. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: pilots ‘devastated’ as British Airways set to slash up to 12,000 jobs
- British Airways has 45,000 employees, including 16,500 cabin crew and 3,900 pilots
- The airline industry among the worst hit by the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A jogger exercises at Gallions Point Marina with a British Airways plane parked at London City Airport in the background. Photo: AFP