A jogger exercises at Gallions Point Marina with a British Airways plane parked at London City Airport in the background. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: pilots ‘devastated’ as British Airways set to slash up to 12,000 jobs

  • British Airways has 45,000 employees, including 16,500 cabin crew and 3,900 pilots
  • The airline industry among the worst hit by the pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
DPA
DPA

Updated: 11:29am, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A jogger exercises at Gallions Point Marina with a British Airways plane parked at London City Airport in the background. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE