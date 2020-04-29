Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner, Carrie Symonds. Photo: AFP
It’s a boy: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds gives birth
- Johnson is believed to have at least five children, including four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018
- He only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care
