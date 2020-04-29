Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner, Carrie Symonds. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

It’s a boy: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds gives birth

  • Johnson is believed to have at least five children, including four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018
  • He only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:56pm, 29 Apr, 2020

