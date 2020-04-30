A mother adjusts her son’s face mask on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Bosnia reports sharp rise in cases after relaxing lockdown
- Authorities reported 93 new infections and two deaths on Wednesday, compared with 20 new infections the previous day
- ‘We have to go back to normal life,’ health official says, as country’s economy feels impact of restrictions
