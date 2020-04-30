Staff at Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester during a minute's silence for NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Britain’s coronavirus death toll now world’s third-worst
- UK records 26,097 coronavirus deaths as of April 28
- Toll includes deaths outside hospital settings for the first time
