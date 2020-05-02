Demonstrators wearing gloves and masks hold flags while keeping their distance during a Labour Day rally at Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Amid coronavirus pandemic, workers worldwide stage Labour Day protests with a difference
- Demonstrators sing from balconies and hold rallies from cars and motorcycles, while others brave arrest by taking to streets during lockdown
- Millions around the world face unemployment or poor work conditions without sufficient protections against Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
