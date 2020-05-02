Carrie Symonds posted a picture on her Instagram account of her cradling her son. Photo: Instagram
Boris Johnson and partner name their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas after doctors who saved UK PM’s life
- The couple named their newborn son after their grandfathers and the hospital doctors who treated the prime minister for Covid-19
- Carrie Symonds announced the name on Instagram beside a picture of her and the boy
