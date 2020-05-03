Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered more insight into his recent hospitalisation for coronavirus, saying he needed ‘litres and litres’ of oxygen. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson reveals doctors had contingency plan in case he died of coronavirus
- The prime minister said in a newspaper interview that he needed ‘litres and litres’ of oxygen and it was a ‘tough old moment’
- He is back at work and became a father again on Wednesday, naming his son in part after two of the doctors who treated him
