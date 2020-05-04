An elderly woman wearing a face mask walks in a park in Rome as lockdown restrictions are eased. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Italy begins to emerge from nine-week lockdown, world’s longest

  • Almost everything except for pharmacies and grocery stores was closed across the Mediterranean country of 60 million on March 12
  • Italy’s economy – the euro zone’s third-largest last year – is expected to shrink more than in any year since the global depression of the 1930s
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:34pm, 4 May, 2020

