Pallbearers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim out of a church in Brescia, Italy on Monday. Photo: dpa
Italy baffled by unexplained surge in deaths during coronavirus crisis
- Country recorded 50 per cent more fatalities than usual in March, suggesting pandemic toll could be double official figure
- Not knowing real numbers complicates planning for government as Italy eases out of world’s longest lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim out of a church in Brescia, Italy on Monday. Photo: dpa