British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UK coronavirus adviser Neil Ferguson steps down after lockdown breach
- The epidemiologist resigned from his advisory role after a newspaper reported he broke social distancing rules by meeting a female friend
- Ferguson’s team produced modelling on the likely spread of the virus, which is seen as a turning point in the country’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
