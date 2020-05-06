British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UK coronavirus adviser Neil Ferguson steps down after lockdown breach

  • The epidemiologist resigned from his advisory role after a newspaper reported he broke social distancing rules by meeting a female friend
  • Ferguson’s team produced modelling on the likely spread of the virus, which is seen as a turning point in the country’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak
Updated: 10:51am, 6 May, 2020

