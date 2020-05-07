German band Kraftwerk’s “Roboter” is performed during a concert at the New National Gallery museum in Berlin in January 2015. Photo: AFP
Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73
- Electric music pioneer died of cancer, group’s managers said
- Kraftwerk, which Schneider set up with Ralf Hutter in 1970, helped lay foundations for hip-hop, synth-pop, techno and house
Topic | Music
