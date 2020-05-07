German band Kraftwerk’s “Roboter” is performed during a concert at the New National Gallery museum in Berlin in January 2015. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73

  • Electric music pioneer died of cancer, group’s managers said
  • Kraftwerk, which Schneider set up with Ralf Hutter in 1970, helped lay foundations for hip-hop, synth-pop, techno and house
Topic |   Music
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:43am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
German band Kraftwerk’s “Roboter” is performed during a concert at the New National Gallery museum in Berlin in January 2015. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE