The terrace of a closed bar on a beach in Collioure, southern France. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how will Europe’s tourism industry survive the pandemic?
- International tourist arrivals could plunge by 60 to 80 per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the World Tourism Organisation has warned
- One expert wants ‘a Marshall Plan for tourism’, similar to the one that helped Europe recover from World War II, providing between US$1 trillion and US$2.2 trillion
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
