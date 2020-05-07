The terrace of a closed bar on a beach in Collioure, southern France. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how will Europe’s tourism industry survive the pandemic?

  • International tourist arrivals could plunge by 60 to 80 per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the World Tourism Organisation has warned
  • One expert wants ‘a Marshall Plan for tourism’, similar to the one that helped Europe recover from World War II, providing between US$1 trillion and US$2.2 trillion
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:57pm, 7 May, 2020

