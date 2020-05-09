The village and ski resort of St Anton am Arlberg in Tyrol, Austria. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Austrian ski haven under fire for being early contagion hotspot

  • Visitors to Tyrol’s famed alpine resorts in early March brought infection back with them to Singapore, Germany, the US and Hong Kong
  • Many have now filed legal complaints blaming local authorities in the country for not acting quickly enough to protect travellers
Updated: 2:38pm, 9 May, 2020

