A pedestrian walks a dog along a street lined with closed cafes and shops in Madrid on May 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Meet the Asian immigrants keeping Madrid running under Spain’s coronavirus lockdown

  • About 35,000 ethnic Chinese live in the Spanish capital city of 6.6 million, but there has been none of the pandemic-inspired nastiness seen elsewhere
  • In fact, theirs are some of the many Asian faces that can be seen running the city’s vital food shops, amid an eight-weeklong Covid-19 lockdown
Richard Pretorius
Updated: 7:08pm, 9 May, 2020

