A pedestrian walks a dog along a street lined with closed cafes and shops in Madrid on May 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Meet the Asian immigrants keeping Madrid running under Spain’s coronavirus lockdown
- About 35,000 ethnic Chinese live in the Spanish capital city of 6.6 million, but there has been none of the pandemic-inspired nastiness seen elsewhere
- In fact, theirs are some of the many Asian faces that can be seen running the city’s vital food shops, amid an eight-weeklong Covid-19 lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A pedestrian walks a dog along a street lined with closed cafes and shops in Madrid on May 7. Photo: Bloomberg