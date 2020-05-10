Silvia Romano, wearing a green tunic, hugs her family upon her arrival in Rome on May 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/Handout
Italian aid worker freed after 18-month kidnapping ordeal in Kenya
- Gunmen seized Silvia Romano, who was working for an Italian charity called Africa Milele, in northern Kenya in November 2018
- Italy’s external intelligence services, the judiciary and the defence and foreign ministries were involved in her release
Topic | Italy
