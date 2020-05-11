Health care workers prepare to test employees for Covid-19 at factory owned by the Westfleisch meat processing company in Hamm, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Rise in German coronavirus infections spurs concern
- Country’s closely watched reproduction rate has climbed to 1.1, up from 0.65 on Wednesday; rate must stay below 1 to indicate outbreak is slowing
- Despite fears of second wave of cases, however, thousands of Germans have taken to streets to protest restrictions meant to slow pandemic’s spread
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
