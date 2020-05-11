Commuters wearing face masks sit in a metro train in Paris, as the lockdown introduced two months ago starts to ease. Photo: AFP
Asia a reminder of coronavirus dangers as Europe emerges from confinement
- Britain plotted a path to normality and France and Spain basked in a relaxation of restrictions
- Russia’s cases overtook Italian and British infections to become the third highest in the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
