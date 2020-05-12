Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, takes part in a demonstration in London during a visit by US President Donald Trump in December. Photo: AP
Interpol ‘issues wanted notice’ for US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas over car crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn
- United States has refused to extradite Sacoolas, saying she has diplomatic immunity
- Case has caused friction between London and Washington, as Britain complains of ‘denial of justice’
Topic | Interpol
