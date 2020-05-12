An operator works at a call centre for contact tracing, where calls are made to map how many people have contracted Covid-19, in Brussels Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: WHO warns countries are ‘driving blind’ if they reopen without contact tracing in place
- Chile braces for winter as cases pass 30,000
- Ghana president says one person infected 533 at fish factory
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An operator works at a call centre for contact tracing, where calls are made to map how many people have contracted Covid-19, in Brussels Friday. Photo: AFP