Former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing speaks during an interview in Paris in 2020. Photo: AP
France investigating ex-president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing over sex assault claims
- German reporter Ann-Kathrin Stracke says former leader, who is in his 90s, repeatedly touched her behind while in his Paris office in 2018
- French prosecutors opened probe after journalist filed charges against d’Estaing
