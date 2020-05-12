Former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing speaks during an interview in Paris in 2020. Photo: AP
France investigating ex-president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing over sex assault claims

  • German reporter Ann-Kathrin Stracke says former leader, who is in his 90s, repeatedly touched her behind while in his Paris office in 2018
  • French prosecutors opened probe after journalist filed charges against d’Estaing
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:26am, 12 May, 2020

