Guards in protective masks patrol near the Red Square in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Russian factory workers return to work after Vladimir Putin eases nationwide lockdown

  • Despite reporting more than 10,000 new cases a day for over a week, Putin lifted a ‘non-working’ period that had been in place for six weeks
  • Russia is among the top four countries with the most Covid-19 cases and is on track to have the second-highest number of infections after the US
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:31pm, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Guards in protective masks patrol near the Red Square in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE