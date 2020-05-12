Guards in protective masks patrol near the Red Square in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Russian factory workers return to work after Vladimir Putin eases nationwide lockdown
- Despite reporting more than 10,000 new cases a day for over a week, Putin lifted a ‘non-working’ period that had been in place for six weeks
- Russia is among the top four countries with the most Covid-19 cases and is on track to have the second-highest number of infections after the US
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Guards in protective masks patrol near the Red Square in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE