Talks are under way for ‘a fast-track procedure’ allowing employees of German firms to re-enter China on a special flight. Photo: dpa via AP
Coronavirus: German companies plan charter flight to send workers back to China
- Talks are under way for ‘a fast-track procedure’ allowing employees of German companies to re-enter China on the special flight, says a business leader
- In March, China cut most flights in and out the country, and imposed a ban on most foreigners, even those with valid residence visas
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
