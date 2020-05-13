A virologist in Belgium works on finding a treatment against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Finding source of coronavirus will help uncover how Covid-19 ‘invaded human species’, WHO official says
- WHO’s director of infectious hazard management says tracking the virus’ origin will prevent the phenomenon from happening again
- Many researchers believe the novel coronavirus came from bats, but passed through another species before being transmitted to humans
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A virologist in Belgium works on finding a treatment against Covid-19. Photo: AFP