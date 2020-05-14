Sanofi CEO’s comments on possibly providing Americans with a vaccine first sparked outrage in France. Photo: AFP
France’s Sanofi does U-turn after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first
- Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson’s comments on possibly providing Americans with a vaccine first sparked outrage in France
- Prime Minster Edouard Philippe said that ‘equal access to a vaccine is not negotiable’
