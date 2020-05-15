WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo attends a session at annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January 2019. Photo: AP
WTO chief Roberto Azevedo stepping down a year early as trade body struggles with coronavirus response
- Director general reveals ‘personal decision’ to depart in August instead of in 2021 as originally expected
- Azevedo says World Trade Organisation should shape post-Covid-19 agenda under new leadership
