An electron microscope image of the novel coronavirus. Doctors in the US, Italy and France have seen noticed a rare but serious condition in children linked with Covid-19. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: doctors in Italy, France report rare inflammatory syndrome in children
- The condition, also seen in the US, Britain and Spain, has symptoms including fever, rashes, swollen glands and heart inflammation
- Scientists are determining whether the syndrome is linked with Covid-19 amid concerns that coronavirus may pose a greater risk to children than thought
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
