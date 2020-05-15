An electron microscope image of the novel coronavirus. Doctors in the US, Italy and France have seen noticed a rare but serious condition in children linked with Covid-19. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: doctors in Italy, France report rare inflammatory syndrome in children

  • The condition, also seen in the US, Britain and Spain, has symptoms including fever, rashes, swollen glands and heart inflammation
  • Scientists are determining whether the syndrome is linked with Covid-19 amid concerns that coronavirus may pose a greater risk to children than thought
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:15pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An electron microscope image of the novel coronavirus. Doctors in the US, Italy and France have seen noticed a rare but serious condition in children linked with Covid-19. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE