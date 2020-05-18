Visitors on a hill facing the ancient Temple of Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: AFP
Europe reopening: Greece allows visitors to Acropolis, Italians return to cafes after coronavirus curbs eased
- With 163 deaths from the virus, Greece started easing the measures this month after a six-week lockdown with an eye to salvaging the vital tourism season
- In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte admitted at the weekend there was a ‘calculated risk’ in rolling back the curbs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Visitors on a hill facing the ancient Temple of Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: AFP