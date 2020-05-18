French actor Michel Piccoli Never won a French Oscar – the Cesar – despite being nominated four times. Photo: AFP
French screen legend Michel Piccoli, who starred in classics which redefined cinema, dies aged 94

  • A masterful performer with a wickedly malicious edge, he managed to carve out a hugely prolific career as both an art house icon and a kind of French Cary Grant
  • Piccoli never won a French Oscar – the Cesar – despite being nominated four times but he did win best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 1980 for his role in A Leap in the Dark
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:10pm, 18 May, 2020

