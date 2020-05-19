Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the unprecedented package after talks by video conference. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Germany and France lay out half-trillion-euro rescue plan for Europe
- Fund would finance recovery of the EU’s economy from devastation wrought by virus crisis
- Merkel-Macron plan faces a potentially painful negotiation with all 27 member states and then a vote
