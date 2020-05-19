Andrew Wong, Michelin-starred chef at A. Wong in London. Photo: Reuters
Top restaurants rocked by coronavirus lockdown but Michelin guide says it’s business as usual
- With only 13 per cent of Michelin-starred restaurants open across 32 countries, the guide’s critics and rivals have questioned the decision
- Michelin’s main rival, the Gault & Millau, said it was time to stand by and support restaurants who are ‘in great danger’
