Top restaurants rocked by coronavirus lockdown but Michelin guide says it’s business as usual

  • With only 13 per cent of Michelin-starred restaurants open across 32 countries, the guide’s critics and rivals have questioned the decision
  • Michelin’s main rival, the Gault & Millau, said it was time to stand by and support restaurants who are ‘in great danger’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:28pm, 19 May, 2020

Andrew Wong, Michelin-starred chef at A. Wong in London. Photo: Reuters
