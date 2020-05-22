Russian and German soldiers cooperate on a surveillance mission of the Open Skies programme. Photo: dpa
Europeans ‘regret’ Trump’s decision to leave Open Skies pact surveillance treaty
- US accuses Russia of blocking flights from over certain sites and of not allowing surveys of military exercises, which are normally allowed under Open Skies
- Accord was designed to increase transparency and raise confidence between world powers, and advocates say Washington’s exit could pose a security threat
