Pastor Billy Jones stands inside a potato delivery lorry as he delivers his sermon to his parishioners. Photo: AFP
In Northern Ireland, one pastor is offering drive-in church services to maintain social distancing
- Northern Ireland has been in coronavirus lockdown since March 23 and has so far recorded 506 casualties
- At Dunseverick Baptist Church, pastor Billy Jones addresses parishioners in their cars from the bed of a potato truck
