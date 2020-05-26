WHO executive director Mike Ryan attends a news conference in Geneva in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: before second wave, countries could face ‘second peak’, World Health Organisation warns

  • Just because infections are declining in some areas doesn’t mean they won’t ‘jump at any time’, says emergencies head Mike Ryan
  • World still in middle of first wave, he adds, with cases still increasing in South Asia, Africa and Central and South America
Updated: 3:25am, 26 May, 2020

