Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson under pressure as top aide Dominic Cummings defends ‘no regrets’ road trip during UK coronavirus lockdown
- UK PM’s chief adviser left London while lockdown travel restrictions where in place
- Scandal threatens to undermine PM Boris Johnson, who faces blowback from own party
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
