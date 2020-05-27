A screengrab from CGTN coverage of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year. Photo: CGTN
British broadcast watchdog to punish CGTN for biased coverage of Hong Kong protests
- Reports ‘did not give due weight to a wide range of voices on this matter of major political controversy’, regulator says
- Star China Media, which holds the British licence for the Chinese state network, claims protesters didn’t want to talk to Chinese or Mandarin-language channels
