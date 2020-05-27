Visitors and employees wearing face masks in the hallway of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Europe announces US$825 billion recovery fund to help countries survive recession
- Grants will not just be handed over. Countries would have to apply, setting out their aims for the money and what reforms they plan to undertake
- The proposal appears largely in line with a plan unveiled this month by Germany and France, historically the main powers in the EU
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
