Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci listens during a press briefing at the White House on May 15. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: top US expert Anthony Fauci wears mask as ‘symbol’ while Donald Trump and Joe Biden spar over ‘masculinity’
- EU announces fund, some nations not happy; Red Cross reports more than 200 attacks on health workers
- Denmark develops robot to conduct tests
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci listens during a press briefing at the White House on May 15. Photo: AP