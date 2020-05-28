Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci listens during a press briefing at the White House on May 15. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus latest: top US expert Anthony Fauci wears mask as ‘symbol’ while Donald Trump and Joe Biden spar over ‘masculinity’

  • EU announces fund, some nations not happy; Red Cross reports more than 200 attacks on health workers
  • Denmark develops robot to conduct tests
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:03am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci listens during a press briefing at the White House on May 15. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE