About 300,000 Hongkongers hold a British National (Overseas) passport (right). Photo: Handout
Hongkongers with BN(O) passports can get British citizenship after Beijing imposes national security law, Dominic Raab says
- Six-month limit for UK visits to be revoked, work and study will be allowed and a pathway to citizenship will be added, British foreign secretary says
- About 300,000 people hold the passports, which were issued to Hongkongers born before the 1997 handover
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
