About 300,000 Hongkongers hold a British National (Overseas) passport (right). Photo: Handout
Hongkongers with BN(O) passports can get British citizenship after Beijing imposes national security law, Dominic Raab says

  • Six-month limit for UK visits to be revoked, work and study will be allowed and a pathway to citizenship will be added, British foreign secretary says
  • About 300,000 people hold the passports, which were issued to Hongkongers born before the 1997 handover
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Stuart Lau
Updated: 1:41am, 29 May, 2020

