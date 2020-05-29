British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus media briefing. The row over his chief adviser continues to dominate political debate in the country. Photo: DPA
Boris Johnson eases UK coronavirus lockdown but row over adviser Dominic Cummings continues
- Anger over the chief adviser’s decision to drive from London to Durham continues, amid reports Cummings could quit later this year
- Johnson hoped to move the debate away from the controversy and set out how parts of the UK will reopen, with gatherings of up to six allowed outdoors
Topic | Britain
